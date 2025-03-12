Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 goes on floors

Sun Pictures has announced that Rajinikanth's much-awaited Jailer 2 has officially gone on floors on Monday in Chennai. Directed by Nelson, the upcoming film is the sequel to the 2023 hit action film which starred an ensemble cast consisting of Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Mirnaa Menon, Yogi Babu and Sunil. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar and Jackie Shroff played guest appearances.

In January, the makers unveiled a teaser where it was confirmed that Rajinikanth will return as "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian. Anirudh is also retuning to compose music for the film.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the rest of the returning and new cast members are yet to be revealed. Details on the extended technical crew is also awaited.

Besides Jailer 2, Rajinikanth is also working on Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie. Also produced by Sun Pictures, the star cast features Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan and Reba Monica John.