Raghu Ram Interview: My role in Good Bad Ugly is wild, loud, and deeply negative

Raghu was also struck by the resilience of actors in the Tamil industry—particularly Arjun Das. "In Spain, I saw him in the worst condition I’ve ever seen an actor on set. He was severely unwell. I thought he wouldn't shoot the next day, but he showed up. A director can rely on assistants, but an actor has to be at the top of his game, both physically and emotionally. Between takes, Arjun was coughing and retching—he looked exhausted. But when the camera rolled, he gave it everything." This kind of dedication, Raghu realised, wasn’t an exception—it was the norm. "I remember when we were shooting Doctor, Sivakarthikeyan had a film premiere—Hero. I arrived on set at 6 am, and he was already there. He had come straight from the premiere, slept on set, and was ready to go." It’s this relentless professionalism and work ethic that sets actors in Chennai apart, according to him. "The bar they set is unbelievably high, and for me, it’s nothing short of inspiring."

Talking about his upcoming projects, Raghu reveals that he is expanding his presence in Telugu cinema. "I'm doing another Telugu film—Mirai. It's Teja Sajja’s film, and I have a fun character in it as well." Beyond acting, he is also venturing into writing. "I'm working on a Telugu series for OTT. There's so much potential in storytelling here, and it's something I've been deeply invested in." Reflecting on his range as an actor, Raghu hopes Good Bad Ugly will showcase his versatility. "There are so many people I'd love to work with, and I hope that this film works—that people like my character and see the potential. Because if you look at Doctor and Good Bad Ugly, they are two extremes—two ends of the pendulum. I’d love to cover the entire spectrum—somewhere here, somewhere there." He is particularly drawn to morally ambiguous roles. "We always define people as either good or bad. But I’d like to be ugly. Not in terms of appearance, of course, but in terms of moral ambiguity—a character that isn’t necessarily good or bad but exists in a grey space. That is something that truly excites me," he concludes.