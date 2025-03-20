Raghu Ram Interview: My role in Good Bad Ugly is wild, loud, and deeply negative

Not all actors leave a lasting impression with their debut, especially when their roles are limited to supporting characters. But Raghu Ram, along with his brother Rajiv Lakshman, defied that norm with their striking performances in their Tamil—and South Indian—film debut, Doctor. As the sadistic, child-abducting twin brothers, the duo cemented their reputation as formidable villains. Now, Raghu is back as the antagonist in Ajith Kumar’s highly anticipated Good Bad Ugly. "Until very recently, I was never serious about acting—it was just something I did because I found it entertaining. Every role I’ve done so far happened because someone wrote something, thought of me, and made the effort to reach out. That’s how Doctor and Good Bad Ugly happened," says Raghu Ram.
With his role in Doctor still fresh in the memory of many, Raghu is quick to assure that his character in Good Bad Ugly is on the other end of the spectrum. "This new character is completely different—he is wild, loud, and fun. I wouldn’t call him funny, but he is definitely entertaining. He’s deeply negative and connected to a major international criminal enterprise. I don’t know if it will come across on screen, but for me, there’s something almost cute about him. He’s flamboyant, unpredictable, and, in a strange way, innocent." Speaking about playing an antagonist again, Raghu says that as an actor, especially while playing a villain, you have to find the humanity in the character. "In Doctor, that humanity came from the bond between the brothers—they were ready to die for each other," he shares, adding that in the upcoming film, it is the innocence of his character that he deeply resonated with.
During his time working in the South, Raghu encountered a fascinating cultural shock. Having started his career in a work environment where formality was discouraged, he initially found it surprising. "In Bombay, I’ve worked with John Abraham and Akshay Kumar, and I don’t call them ‘sir’—it’s just a work culture difference. When I first met Ajith sir, I asked if I could call him 'Ajith' because he wasn't much older than me. He was fine with it, but on set, every time I did, the crew would fall silent. Eventually, I told him, ‘Bro, I have to call you Ajith sir—everyone else is uncomfortable.’" It was then that Raghu realised this wasn’t just about formality—it was a reflection of the crew’s deep admiration for their star. "It’s not sycophantic; they’ve grown up watching him and genuinely revere him," says the actor.
While it took some time for Raghu to wrap his head around the star culture, he says he has found many reasons to respect Ajith Kumar. To explain the actor's dedication to his craft, Raghu recalls, "When I met him, he was shooting two films—Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly—working two shifts, nearly 20 hours a day for 21 days straight. On top of that, he had undergone knee operations, so I assumed he would take it easy. But to my shock, he performed his own stunts." That's not all that surprised him. Raghu was also taken aback by Ajith's ability to transform physically for the character within a short span of time. "We talked a lot about fitness, fasting, and exercise. Ajith told me, ‘Give me four months, and the next time you see me, I’ll be fitter than ever.’ I met him again in just a month and a half, and he had already transformed." Raghu, baffled by Ajith's drive, says, "Imagine achieving everything he has in films, to a point where people insist on calling him ‘sir’ whether he wants it or not. Then, on top of that, he buys a racing team and starts racing himself. Like Bruce Wayne choosing to be Batman even though he doesn’t have to."
Raghu was also struck by the resilience of actors in the Tamil industry—particularly Arjun Das. "In Spain, I saw him in the worst condition I’ve ever seen an actor on set. He was severely unwell. I thought he wouldn't shoot the next day, but he showed up. A director can rely on assistants, but an actor has to be at the top of his game, both physically and emotionally. Between takes, Arjun was coughing and retching—he looked exhausted. But when the camera rolled, he gave it everything." This kind of dedication, Raghu realised, wasn’t an exception—it was the norm. "I remember when we were shooting Doctor, Sivakarthikeyan had a film premiere—Hero. I arrived on set at 6 am, and he was already there. He had come straight from the premiere, slept on set, and was ready to go." It’s this relentless professionalism and work ethic that sets actors in Chennai apart, according to him. "The bar they set is unbelievably high, and for me, it’s nothing short of inspiring."
Talking about his upcoming projects, Raghu reveals that he is expanding his presence in Telugu cinema. "I'm doing another Telugu film—Mirai. It's Teja Sajja’s film, and I have a fun character in it as well." Beyond acting, he is also venturing into writing. "I'm working on a Telugu series for OTT. There's so much potential in storytelling here, and it's something I've been deeply invested in." Reflecting on his range as an actor, Raghu hopes Good Bad Ugly will showcase his versatility. "There are so many people I'd love to work with, and I hope that this film works—that people like my character and see the potential. Because if you look at Doctor and Good Bad Ugly, they are two extremes—two ends of the pendulum. I’d love to cover the entire spectrum—somewhere here, somewhere there." He is particularly drawn to morally ambiguous roles. "We always define people as either good or bad. But I’d like to be ugly. Not in terms of appearance, of course, but in terms of moral ambiguity—a character that isn’t necessarily good or bad but exists in a grey space. That is something that truly excites me," he concludes.