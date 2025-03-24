Arun Prabu: All my protagonists are rebellious in some way

Having made quite a mark for himself as both a writer and director with his debut Aruvi and later Vaazhl, director Arun Prabu seems to have taken a mainstream route with his third directorial, Shakthi Thirumagan, headlined by Vijay Antony. The recently released teaser depicts the lead as an enigmatic character who ascends the political ladder through every means necessary. "Shakthi Thirumagan is a political thriller that doesn't single out or villainise anyone, but it will address issues relevant today," Arun Prabu says.
He points out that there is a reluctance to make a genre-specific political film due to the audience's preference for mixed-genre films. "There is a need to combine several elements in a single film to keep the audience engaged. So, I decided Shakthi Thirumagan should have all such commercial elements. Having made Aruvi and Vaazhl, people can trust that I wouldn't impose mindless, over-the-top things in my film," he says. Calling every character he writes a reflection of some aspect of himself, Arun says he feels most connected to the character of Kittu, the protagonist of Shakthi Thirumagan. "All three roles resonate with me on some level or another. Aruvi (Aruvi), Prakash (Vaazhl), and Kittu (Shakthi Thirumagan) will be relatable to any youth from a third-world country like India. There is a feminine perspective through Aruvi, a lifestyle-oriented existential crisis through Prakash’s story, and Kittu's journey is more masculine and politically relevant," he remarks.
While some would say spiritual people are rarely concerned about worldly affairs and rarely question the system, Arun Prabu, known for his spiritual inclination, thinks otherwise. "The Tamil Siddhar tradition is both spiritual and rebellious. Forget questioning the system, Siddhars even dared to question God if something went wrong. Also, all the post-modern and meta-modern questions we raise today were raised in our ancient literature centuries ago. I do not dissociate from my spiritual self when I write because I cannot come up with a story that contradicts my ideals. That is why I feel being rebellious doesn't necessarily run counter to the idea of spirituality. Like Aruvi, who rebels against norms set against women, and like Prakash, who rebels against the mechanical life he lives, Kittu too will be a rebel," he posits, adding, "Kittu is an everyman that we are familiar with, but he is also someone we don't often see on screen."
Arun says he usually casts actors who resonate with and accentuate the emotional core of their respective characters. "I saw Vijay Antony sir as a perfect fit for the role of Kittu. He will be seen in a never-before-seen role. He has earned a huge amount of love and respect from people in his real life, and the role of Kittu will complement his true personality," he says, adding, "Not just the lead, I am particular that every character I write should have actors who stay true to the emotional core of their respective roles. This is why I chose Vaagai Chandrasekar sir, Kadhal Oviyam’s lead actor Kannan sir, and Cell Murugan sir for some crucial roles in the film."
Film production as a whole, he notes, concludes on time or extends depending on the amount of clarity achieved in the script. "I finished filming Shakthi Thirumagan in less than eight months. We began production last July, and the film is almost ready, with post-production entering its final stages. This is the kind of smoothness one can experience during a shoot when everything goes according to the plan on paper. We have been receiving applause for the teaser, and I feel it is the result of the clarity with which we worked," he says.
Arun says that Shakthi Thirumagan has the potential to impact people on an individual level. "The film has all the must-haves for a theatrical celebration. This is people-oriented cinema. Like I said before, the film will have commercial elements, but there won’t be any overstepping in that regard. Having said that, the film will not just be a reason for momentary celebration. Without vilifying anyone in particular, the film's plot will revolve around contemporary issues. Shakthi Thirumagan will be relatable both on a societal and individual level and will have all the possibilities to create an impact on an individual," concludes the director.