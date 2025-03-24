Arun Prabu: All my protagonists are rebellious in some way

While some would say spiritual people are rarely concerned about worldly affairs and rarely question the system, Arun Prabu, known for his spiritual inclination, thinks otherwise. "The Tamil Siddhar tradition is both spiritual and rebellious. Forget questioning the system, Siddhars even dared to question God if something went wrong. Also, all the post-modern and meta-modern questions we raise today were raised in our ancient literature centuries ago. I do not dissociate from my spiritual self when I write because I cannot come up with a story that contradicts my ideals. That is why I feel being rebellious doesn't necessarily run counter to the idea of spirituality. Like Aruvi, who rebels against norms set against women, and like Prakash, who rebels against the mechanical life he lives, Kittu too will be a rebel," he posits, adding, "Kittu is an everyman that we are familiar with, but he is also someone we don't often see on screen."

Arun says he usually casts actors who resonate with and accentuate the emotional core of their respective characters. "I saw Vijay Antony sir as a perfect fit for the role of Kittu. He will be seen in a never-before-seen role. He has earned a huge amount of love and respect from people in his real life, and the role of Kittu will complement his true personality," he says, adding, "Not just the lead, I am particular that every character I write should have actors who stay true to the emotional core of their respective roles. This is why I chose Vaagai Chandrasekar sir, Kadhal Oviyam’s lead actor Kannan sir, and Cell Murugan sir for some crucial roles in the film."