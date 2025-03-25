Vijay-H Vinoth's Jana Nayagan gets a Pongal release

One of the most anticipated films of Tamil cinema, actor-politician Vijay's Jana Nayagan, is set for a Pongal release next year. The makers officially announced on Monday that the film will hit the screens on January 9, ahead of the festival.

Expected to be a political thriller, Jana Nayagan is believed to be Vijay's final film before his complete political plunge. The actor launched his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in 2024, with plans to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu State Assembly elections.

Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, will be Vijay's 15th Pongal release after Coimbatore Mappillai (1996), Kaalamellam Kaathiruppen (1997), Kannukkul Nilavu (2000), Friends (2001), Thirupaachi (2005), Aadhi (2006), Pokkiri (2007), Villu (2009), Kaavalan (2011), Nanban (2012), Jilla (2014), Bairavaa (2017), Master (2021) and Varisu (2023).

Apart from Vijay, the film's ensemble cast includes Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Narain, alongside Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, and Teejay Arunasalam.

Jana Nayagan went on floors in October 2024. This marks the first collaboration of Bobby Deol, Priyamani, Mamitha, and Narain with Vijay in a feature film. The film also reunites Vijay with Prakash Raj after Varisu, Pooja Hegde after Beast, and Gautham Vasudev Menon after Leo.

On the technical front, Jana Nayagan features music composed by Anirudh, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Pradeep E Ragav, action choreography by Anl Arasu, art direction by Selva Kumar, and costumes designed by Pallavi Singh. The makers are yet to reveal further details about the plot.

Jana Nayagan is produced by Venkat K Narayana and co-produced by Lohith N K and Jagadish Palanisamy.