Manoj Bharathiraja: The man who loved the movies

Actor-director Manoj Bharathiraja passed away at the age of 48 due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday. Son of veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja, Manoj who was initially supposed to take up his father's mantle as a director, studied theatre arts at the University of South Florida. However, he broke into the film industry as an actor with the 1999 film Taj Mahal, directed by Bharathiraja. He also made his debut as a singer in the film, lending his voice to 'Eechi Elemichhi', composed by AR Rahman.



Manoj would realise his directorial dreams thirty years later, with the 2023 film Margazhi Thingal. Although he was introduced to the Tamil audience by playing an eccentric young man in films like Taj Mahal and Alli Arjuna, he would later pivot to amiable boy-next-door roles in relatable family dramas like Samuthiram (2001) and Varushamellam Vasantham (2002). Manoj's first stint in the film industry was through assisting Mani Ratnam for Bombay (1995), and while he was taking a break from acting, he also assisted Shankar in Enthiran (2010). He recently expressed remaking his father's Sigappu Rojakkal (1978) and was last seen in a prominent role in the Prime Video series Snakes and Ladders (2024). According to his friends and colleagues, beyond his love for acting and direction, Manoj's love for cinema and the power of storytelling was perceptible, a common theme in every conversation with him. He is survived by his wife Nandana, and their daughters Arshitha and Mathivadhani.

