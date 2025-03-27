Sasikumar-Simran's Tourist Family to release in May

Sasikumar and Simran's much-anticipated upcoming film Tourist Family is set to arrive in theatres on May 1. The upcoming comedy is directed by debutant Abishan Jeevinth.

Described as a feel-good film with a strong emotional core, Tourist Family revolves around a Tamil family fleeing Sri Lanka due to the island nation's post-Covid economic crisis.

The film, which wrapped shooting in January, also stars Yogi Babu, Mithun Jai Sankar, Kamalesh, MS Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bucks, Elango Kumaravel and Sreeja Ravi.

In an earlier interview with CE, Abishan Jeevinth mentioned that he wanted Tourist Family to be as apolitical as possible. "So we had a limit on how much to employ the Sri Lankan economic crisis in the film," he said, underlining how Kamal Haasan's 2000 comedy Thenali served as an inspiration for his film.

Tourist Family is produced by Pasilian Nazerath, Magesh Raj Pasilian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan under the Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment banners.

The film's technical crew comprises music composer Sean Roldan, cinematographer Aravind Viswanathan, editor Barath Vikraman, art director Raj Kamal, and lyricist Mohan Rajan.