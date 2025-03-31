Samuthirakani's next, Baila, goes on floors

Actor Samuthirakani, who was last seen in Ramam Raghavam, has commenced filming for his next, titled Baila. The upcoming film is written and directed by K Veera Kumar. The film went on floors at the Uttarakosa Mangai Amman Temple and Vaa Vidu Murugan Temple in Rameswaram on Saturday.

Baila will also star Remya Nambeesan as Samuthirakani's wife. Rajkumar, Michelle Dilhara, Yogi Babu, Ilavarasu, Singampuli, Madhumitha, Andrew, and N Ilango, among others, round out the film's cast.

Rasayya and Kadhayalla Nijam director Rasayya Kannan is also penning the screenplay for and producing Baila. He is producing the film under his Kala Theaters banner. Director K Veera Kumar has previously directed Chasing. Viji, who has previously written dialogues for films like Mozhi and Azhagiya Theeyae, is the dialogue writer for Baila.

The upcoming film will have music by Sanuka and lyrics by Sri Lankan lyricist Pottuvil Asmin. The technical crew also comprises cinematographer A S Senthilkumar, art director Vijay Thennarasu, and action choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan.

Nilgris Murugan and K R Muruganantham are co-producing Baila under their Nilgris Murugan Dream Entertainment and K.R.M Movies banners. Principal photography is currently progressing in Rameswaram and Sri Lanka. More details about the film's plot and genre are yet to be disclosed.