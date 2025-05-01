Makers confirm that Santhanam is a part of STR 49

Days after the actor, in a recent promotional interview for his upcoming film DD Next Level, said he will team up with STR, it is now official that Santhanam is indeed a part of actor Silambarasan TR's next, tentatively titled STR 49.

Dawn Pictures, the production company behind STR 49, made an official announcement of the actor's onboarding on Wednesday.

In his recent Vikatan interview, Santhanam said that he could never say no to Simbu when he gave him a call and said he should be a part of STR 49.

Santhanam and STR's friendship dates back years, when the latter discovered the comedy talent in the former during his Lollu Sabha days. Santhanam collaborated with STR in Kadhal Azhivathillai (2002), Manmadhan (2004), Vallavan (2006), Kaalai (2008), Silambattam (2008), Vaanam (2011), Osthe (2011), Podaa Podi (2012), Vaalu (2015) and their last collaboration Idhu Namma Aalu, released in 2016.

STR had worked as a music director in Santhanam's Sakka Podu Podu Raja in 2017.

STR 49 is backed by Aakash Bhaskaran of Dawn Pictures, who is currently behind films like Dhanush’s Idly Kadai and Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi. Ramkumar Balakrishnan made his directorial debut with Harish Kalyan-MS Bhaskar’s Parking. Sai Abhayankkar has been roped in as the music composer for the film. More details about the film’s extended cast, crew and plot are yet to be disclosed.