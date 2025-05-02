Youtuber VJ Siddhu to make his directorial debut with Dayangaram

Popularly known for his YouTube videos, VJ Siddhu is all set to have his directorial debut with the film titled Dayangaram. He will also be playing the lead in the film. The makers of the film, Vels Film International, announced the news on Friday with a promo video.

According to a press note, producer Ishari Ganesh called Siddhu a "natural entertainer and a promising new filmmaker," and that he is always keen on introducing new talents to the industry, hoping Siddhu too will join the list of his successful launches such as Pradeep Ranganathan and RJ Balaji. Recounting his journey as something filled with "hustle, self-doubt and countless late nights", Siddhu said it feels like a dream. About Dayangaram, Siddhu shared, "It's me, it’s my fun, my youth, my livelihood, my life."

More details regarding the film's plot, cast, crew, and release are expected to be announced soon. Siddhu was last seen in Ashwath Marimuthu-Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon. Siddhu's directorial, currently in pre-production, is yet to go on floors.