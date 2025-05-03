Ajith Kumar’s 'Good Bad Ugly' to stream on Netflix from May 8

The story follows AK, also known as the feared gangster “Red Dragon”, who leaves behind his violent past to reunite with his family. But his peaceful return is short-lived when his wife and son are kidnapped, forcing him to go back to his old ways. What follows is a gripping tale of action and revenge, as AK fights to protect his loved ones and clear their names.

The film features a star-studded cast including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Jackie Shroff, Simran, Rahul Dev, Usha Uthup, Prasanna, Redin Kingsley, and many more. Music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Netflix announced the OTT release on X with a poster and the line:

“Avaru rules ah avare break pannitu velila varaaru na… sambhavam iruku. 8 May anniku sambhavam irukku.”

Fans of Ajith Kumar and action thrillers alike can look forward to a thrilling watch this May on Netflix.