Abhirami: Social media should not determine an actor's value

Abhirami: The industry has been treating me great, and I've been hearing brilliant scripts. Back when I first came to films, some great visions didn't lift off due to technical limitations. Today, when I see the technological boom that enables pushing the boundaries of imagination, I feel happy. What I am dissatisfied with is how social media metrics of follows and likes are determining an actor's value. Some great actors are away from social media. Does that make them less of an actor? Also, during my first innings, there was a healthy camaraderie between actors. It is absent now.



Naveen: Yes, the follows-likes game bothers me as well. Will all my followers convert into ticket purchasers? If that is the case, no producer will run into losses and no film will flop at the box office. If that doesn't happen, it is pointless to measure someone's talent and popularity with several followers.