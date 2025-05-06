Vaibhav-Athulya Ravi's Chennai City Gangsters gets a release date

Vaibhav and Athulya Ravi's upcoming film Chennai City Gangsters which was expected to release late last year, finally has a release date. The makers announced on Monday that the film is scheduled to release on June 20.

The upcoming film, directed by Vikram Rajeshwar and Arun Keshav is produced by Bobby Balachandran under his banner BTG Universal Production. The ensemble cast of the film also includes Anandraj, Rajendran, John Vijay, Redin Kingsley, Sunil Reddy, Ilavarasu, PL Thenappan, and others in supporting roles. Vikram is the son of veteran writer and director Rajeshwar, who is popular for Kadalora Kavidhaigal, Paneer Pushpangal, and Vetri Vizha.

On the technical front, Chennai City Gangsters has music by Imman, cinematography by Tijo Tomy, editing by Suresh A Prasad, art direction by Arunshankar Durai, and stunt choreography by Don Ashok.