VJS 52 is now titled Thalaivan Thalaivii

Earlier, we reported about Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen sharing the screen for the first time in a Tamil film, tentatively titled VJS 52. On Saturday, the film's makers released a teaser revealing its title as Thalaivan Thalaivii. The film is written and directed by Pandiraaj of Pasanga- and Etharkkum Thunindhavan-fame.

The film is produced under the Sathya Jyothi Films banner and is presented by TG Thyagarajan. The cast also includes Yogi Babu. The makers are yet to reveal details about the film's plot or additional cast. According to the teaser, the film stars Vijay and Nithya as a married couple. The title teaser for Thalaivan Thalaivii shows their characters quarrel over how they should treat each other as they work in the kitchen. After a point, Nithya's character tells Vijay's character to "shut up". Later, Yogi Babu's character appears, saying, "They are not normal people like us." The teaser ends with Vijay's character, clad in a red shirt, firing at someone with a gun, as Nithya's character looks on anxiously. The caption for the film reads, "Brace yourselves for a rugged love story."

Thalaivan Thalaivii brings Vijay and Nithya back together after their work on the 2022 Malayalam film 19(1)(a).

On the technical front, Thalaivan Thalaivii has cinematographer M Sukumar, composer Santhosh Narayanan, and editor Pradeep E Ragav. Principal photography on Thalaivan Thalaivii has been completed, and the film is now in the post-production stage.

Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming films also include Ace with co-star Rukmini Vasanth, Train with director Mysskin, and the silent film Gandhi Talks alongside Arvind Swami and Aditi Rao Hydari. On the other hand, Nithya Menen has Idly Kadai with actor-filmmaker Dhanush next.