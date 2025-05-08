GV Prakash and Kayadu Lohar to headline an untitled film

Actors GV Prakash and Kayadu Lohar are set to team up on screen for the first time for an untitled film by Mariyappan Chinna.

The makers unveiled an announcement poster with the caption, "Every door hides a deeper story," hinting at a mystery/thriller film.

The film's first look will be unveiled on May 9 at 5 PM. Music composer Sam CS is also a part of the project, with the rest of the cast and crew yet to be revealed.

Making her debut with Mugilpete (2021) in Kannada, Kayadu Lohar was a part of every Southern language films such as Pathonpatham Noottandu (2022 - Malayalam), Alluri (2022 - Telugu). She has even done a Marathi film I Prem U in 2023. She made her Tamil debut this year with the successful Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead, helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu. Apart from this untitled film, produced by Arun Kumar under his AK Film Factory, Kayadu also has Atharvaa starrer Idhayam Murali and Silambarasan's STR 49 in the pipeline.

GV Prakash, on the other hand, completed 25 films in the Tamil industry as an actor with Kingston. His upcoming projects are Idimuzhakkam, by director Seenu Ramasamy, 13, by K Vivek, and Mu Maran's Blackmail.