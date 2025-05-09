'Nesippaya' to premiere on SunNXT on 16 May

Set predominantly in Portugal, the film follows the story of a young couple torn apart by differences. When the heroine takes up a job abroad, their relationship ends only for fate to reunite them under dire circumstances. Accused of murder in a foreign land, the woman must rely on her former lover to rescue her from a tangled web of crime and deception.

Produced by XB Film Creators, Nesippaya boasts a stellar supporting cast including R Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Kalki Koechlin, and Khushbu. The music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, with cinematography by Cameron Eric Bryson and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad.

With its blend of romance, action, and suspense, Nesippaya is set to find a new audience on SunNXT from 16 May.