'Nesippaya' to premiere on SunNXT on 16 May

Nesippaya, the 2025 Tamil romantic action drama starring Aditi Shankar and newcomer Akash Murali, is all set to make its digital debut on SunNXT. The film, which hit cinemas in January as part of the Pongal line-up, will begin streaming on the platform from 16 May, nearly five months after its theatrical release.
Marking the debut of Akash Murali son of the late veteran actor Murali and brother of actor Atharvaa Nesippaya is directed by Vishnuvardhan, known for acclaimed films such as Pattiyal and Sarvam. Aditi Shankar stars opposite Akash in this emotionally charged romantic thriller.
Set predominantly in Portugal, the film follows the story of a young couple torn apart by differences. When the heroine takes up a job abroad, their relationship ends only for fate to reunite them under dire circumstances. Accused of murder in a foreign land, the woman must rely on her former lover to rescue her from a tangled web of crime and deception.
Produced by XB Film Creators, Nesippaya boasts a stellar supporting cast including R Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Kalki Koechlin, and Khushbu. The music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, with cinematography by Cameron Eric Bryson and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad.
With its blend of romance, action, and suspense, Nesippaya is set to find a new audience on SunNXT from 16 May.