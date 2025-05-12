Director Prem Anand Interview: DD Next Level will bring the pei out of the bungalow

During the 2000s, when TV serials were the order of the day, a team of performers came up with the wacky idea of making a parody of popular films. Lollu Sabha was a game-changer and is one of the most iconic shows in Tamil television history. Fast forward to 2025, members of Lollu Sabha, who are now actors and directors, are still dedicated to doing something to change the game, especially in the horror genre. The Lollu Sabha duo of Prem Anand and Santhanam have worked together in Inimey Ippadithaan, DD Returns, and are now joining hands in DD Next Level, which is set for a May 16 release.
For over a decade, the horror-comedy franchise seems like a sure-shot template for success through films like Aranmanai, Dhilluku Dhuddu, and Kanchana, which hit the screens at regular intervals to keep the genre alive. Talking about keeping this genre alive, Prem Anand says, "There is no need to make an effort to make a trend stay. When audiences are given a lot of family comedies, dramas, and actioners, it is but natural that they develop an affinity for a horror comedy that comes their way. I feel Sundar C sir and Santhanam sir cater to the audiences at the right moments with the right kind of films."
Prem entered the scene as a comedy writer in Lollu Sabha and then was associated with Santhanam in writing comedy tracks for the actor's films. Observing the evolution of comedy through the years, Prem Anand says being updated is the key for a comedy writer to remain ahead of the curve. "Having known Santhanam sir for a very long time, we would've used the 'counter' trend, and even some body-shaming jokes. As the years progressed, one can observe the change in the style of comedy. We shifted tracks to milk humour from his on-screen sartorial choices, like in Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, and even in the subsequent movies, we played around with our strengths to move away from the usual stuff we used to do," says Prem Anand. This evolution is not just in terms of writing but also acting, and that's where the freedom from Santhanam comes to the fore. "Both Santhanam and I believe in reinventing humour. If something works for a particular period, we know it will run its course and leave it after a while. If at all we need to reuse a trope, we use it sparingly. In fact, we have worked on certain scenes where you will see Santhanam creating humour out of correcting the other characters' politically incorrect jokes," points out Prem Anand.
Prem Anand attributes his flair in writing to Santhanam, and the works of late author Indira Soundarajan, whom he calls his mentor. "Indira sir has a huge influence on my writing. His works are a reason for me to make my directorial debut with a horror subject. I consult him on supernatural elements. And I give it my Lollu Sabha twist and derive humour from scary situations. Even for DD Next Level, I took his advice at every step. More than the horror, he would also fine-tune spaces that evoke humour. His demise is a personal loss for me. DD Next Level will be a tribute to him," he remarks while calling Syd Field's Screenplay: The Foundations of Screenwriting his manual for screenplay writing. "When I switched from a comedy track writer to a full-fledged screenwriter and director, his book came in handy. I learnt everything necessary for my transition, right from the basic three-act structure to other screenplay devices. You can come up with an interesting line, but it cannot be used if you aren't aware of the structure," he adds.
Discussing the unique set of challenges that come in writing a successful horror comedy, Prem Anand points out that getting stuck in stereotypes can be the biggest issue. "Trying to defy a genre's norms will bring out exciting things. With DD Returns, I wanted to remove the possession, priest and exorcism trope atypical to the genre and create a game-show setup hosted by a ghost family. Despite the innovation, we couldn't resist setting the story against a bungalow backdrop, which is also an overused element. With DD Next Level, we wanted to break free from that as well. So with this film, we are bringing the pei out of the bungalow. Why can't ghosts roam around freely? Why should it be tied to a building? This will give the genre a fresh makeover," says Prem Anand.
While his recent films have been horror comedies, Prem Anand candidly admits that a filmmaker must explore multiple genres. "Even Santhanam sir asked me not to stick with a genre. Sometimes, the market pushes filmmakers to stick to a genre in which they have delivered successes. For me, all that matters is an interesting plotline. My approach to filmmaking was also shaped by my Lollu Sabha days. In the show, we haven't spared any genre. This experience of working on all the genres and making a spoof out of it shaped my mindset not to restrict myself," says a confident Prem Anand.
Saying that DD Next Level will carry the strengths of the previous films in the franchise, Prem Anand is confident that the film will also stand out on various levels. "Apart from horror and comedy, DD Next Level also has a slasher aspect. I like films like Friday the 13th and I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. I have incorporated elements of that genre too, but more lightly, so that people of all age categories can enjoy the film," he signs off.