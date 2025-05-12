Vijay Milton to team up with Raj Tarun for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual

After helming the Vijay Antony-starrer Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan, filmmaker Vijay Milton is set to direct actor Raj Tarun's next. Backed by Rough Note Production, this project marks the second collaboration between the makers and Vijay Milton after Goli Soda 2. The announcement was made on the occasion of Raj's birthday.



Raj Tarun, who was recently seen in Bhale Unnade, is known for films like Uyyaa Jampala, Kumar 21F and Cinema Choopistha Mava. This project will mark Vijay Milton's first Telugu directorial as it is pegged as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. He has previously directed films with Vikram in Tamil, and Shivarajkumar in Kannada, apart from films like Goli Soda 1 and Goli Soda 2. The film has Ammu Abhirami as the female lead, with the rest of the star cast and technical crew yet to be revealed.

Vijay recently helmed the Disney+ Hotstar series, Goli Soda Rising, and the makers revealed that the Raj Tarun project will have the energy of Goli Soda. "As long as there is oppression and resistance to it, there is a lot of value in what Goli Soda tried to do, and I'm sure the world can continue to be relevant," Vijay says, adding, "Raj Tharun will be a good addition to it as my assistant director has already helmed one of his films. I was able to convince him immediately with this film's script."



Vijay Milton believes in sticking to the basics with his directorial duties. He says, "Be it a star film like Vikram sir's 10 Endrathukulla or this film, none of my projects ever exceeds a shooting schedule of 50 days. Half of the production of this film is done, with some more portions remaining to be canned." He went on to add that this film will balance both the Tamil and Telugu sensibilities but will have "raw storytelling" and "grounded yet high-impact cinematic experiences".

"We’re building something that’s packed with energy, grit, and emotion. Raj Tarun brings a unique freshness and charm, and I’m confident his performance will be a revelation to the Tamil audience," says Vijay, who will be launching Raj Tarun in Tamil.