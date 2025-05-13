Vignesh Shivan-Pradeep Ranganathan’s LIK gets release date

Vignesh Shivan’s fifth feature film, Love Insurance Kompany, or LIK, is all set to hit theatres on September 18. The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty and SJ Suryah in lead roles.
The filming of LIK was wrapped up nearly a month ago. Gouri Kishan, Yogi Babu, and Seeman round out the cast of the film. Plot details of the film are currently under wraps. Nayanthara’s Rowdy Pictures and SS Lalit Kumar’s 7 Screen Studio are producing LIK , with the latter also presenting the film.
The film has cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Pradeep E Ragav. Vignesh is collaborating with Anirudh Ravichander for the fourth time with LIK, after previously working together on Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Thaana Serndha Kootam and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.