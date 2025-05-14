Siddharth-Sri Ganesh’s 3 BHK gets a release date

Shanthi Talkies, the production banner behind Siddharth and Sri Ganesh’s 3 BHK, has set July 4 as the worldwide release date for the film. The film also stars Devayani and Sarath Kumar in pivotal roles, as Siddharth’s mother and father, respectively.
Sri Ganesh has previously helmed 8 Thottakkal and Kuruthi Aattam. 3 BHK also stars Yogi Babu, Meetha Raghunath and Chaithra Achar. The lattermost, known for her role in the Kannada film Sapta Sagaradaache Ello – Side B, is making her Tamil debut with this film.
The technical crew of the film comprises cinematographers Dinesh Krishnan B and Jithin Stanislaus, editor Ganesh Siva, art director Vinoth Rajkumar N, and music director Amrit Ramnath.
Arun Viswa is producing 3 BHK under his Shanthi Talkies banner. The banner previously backed Madonne Ashwin’s Maaveran and is also producing the director’s next with actor Vikram, tentatively titled Chiyaan 63.