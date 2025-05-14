Siddharth-Sri Ganesh’s 3 BHK gets a release date

Sri Ganesh has previously helmed 8 Thottakkal and Kuruthi Aattam. 3 BHK also stars Yogi Babu, Meetha Raghunath and Chaithra Achar. The lattermost, known for her role in the Kannada film Sapta Sagaradaache Ello – Side B, is making her Tamil debut with this film.

The technical crew of the film comprises cinematographers Dinesh Krishnan B and Jithin Stanislaus, editor Ganesh Siva, art director Vinoth Rajkumar N, and music director Amrit Ramnath.