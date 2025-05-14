Tamil

Siddharth-Sri Ganesh’s 3 BHK gets a release date

3 BHK also stars Devayani and Sarathkumar as Siddharth's parents, Meetha Raghunath as his sister, and Kannada actor Chaithra Achar as the female lead
Shanthi Talkies, the production banner behind Siddharth and Sri Ganesh’s 3 BHK, has set July 4 as the worldwide release date for the film. The film also stars Devayani and Sarath Kumar in pivotal roles, as Siddharth’s mother and father, respectively.

Sri Ganesh has previously helmed 8 Thottakkal and Kuruthi Aattam. 3 BHK also stars Yogi Babu, Meetha Raghunath and Chaithra Achar. The lattermost, known for her role in the Kannada film Sapta Sagaradaache Ello – Side B, is making her Tamil debut with this film.

The technical crew of the film comprises cinematographers Dinesh Krishnan B and Jithin Stanislaus, editor Ganesh Siva, art director Vinoth Rajkumar N, and music director Amrit Ramnath.

Arun Viswa is producing 3 BHK under his Shanthi Talkies banner. The banner previously backed Madonne Ashwin’s Maaveran and is also producing the director’s next with actor Vikram, tentatively titled Chiyaan 63.

