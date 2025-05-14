Soori Interview: My family members are brutally honest critics

Familial relationships-based films are the bedrock of quintessential Indian cinema. Right from son-parents, daughter-parents, brother-sister and even grandchild-grandparent, almost all permutations and combinations of this setup have been explored in Tamil cinema. Soori's Maaman, as the title suggests, explores the maternal uncle and nephew relationship, which is integral in Tamil family setups, and has not been discussed in detail in our films. Revealing the genesis of Maaman, which is written by Soori himself, the actor reveals that it was the result of doing serious films one after another and wanting to showcase his versatility to the audience and other filmmakers. "Prasanth first came up with a different story. It was good, but I felt I was a bit of a misfit for such a story. I have the habit of writing about my life experiences and interesting people as stories. Maaman is one such story. Prasanth liked the story a lot, and he too wanted to do something different from Vilangu," says Soori, adding that Prasanth was excited about making a family drama. "I sensed him getting excited with my first narration. I wanted him to process this story and get back to me. He refused and said he wants to commence the film as soon as possible," says a beaming Soori.



Opening about the film, Soori has no qualms in admitting that it isn't something that has not been seen before. In fact, Soori, tongue-in-cheek said that many could file copyright claims about Maaman since it revolves around ego conflicts that are commonplace in every family. "I play a character, who is part of every family unit, and is someone who thrives under the responsibility of doing everything right by the family. It is almost impossible to hate such a character, and he is someone who the kids flock to. The film's drama might be about the uncle-nephew relationship, but it finds its base in a brother-sister equation. Maaman will be my contribution to reinforcing family values that seem to be gradually corroding," he quips.

