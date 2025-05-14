Soori Interview: My family members are brutally honest critics

Familial relationships-based films are the bedrock of quintessential Indian cinema. Right from son-parents, daughter-parents, brother-sister and even grandchild-grandparent, almost all permutations and combinations of this setup have been explored in Tamil cinema. Soori's Maaman, as the title suggests, explores the maternal uncle and nephew relationship, which is integral in Tamil family setups, and has not been discussed in detail in our films. Revealing the genesis of Maaman, which is written by Soori himself, the actor reveals that it was the result of doing serious films one after another and wanting to showcase his versatility to the audience and other filmmakers. "Prasanth first came up with a different story. It was good, but I felt I was a bit of a misfit for such a story. I have the habit of writing about my life experiences and interesting people as stories. Maaman is one such story. Prasanth liked the story a lot, and he too wanted to do something different from Vilangu," says Soori, adding that Prasanth was excited about making a family drama. "I sensed him getting excited with my first narration. I wanted him to process this story and get back to me. He refused and said he wants to commence the film as soon as possible," says a beaming Soori.
Opening about the film, Soori has no qualms in admitting that it isn't something that has not been seen before. In fact, Soori, tongue-in-cheek said that many could file copyright claims about Maaman since it revolves around ego conflicts that are commonplace in every family. "I play a character, who is part of every family unit, and is someone who thrives under the responsibility of doing everything right by the family. It is almost impossible to hate such a character, and he is someone who the kids flock to. The film's drama might be about the uncle-nephew relationship, but it finds its base in a brother-sister equation. Maaman will be my contribution to reinforcing family values that seem to be gradually corroding," he quips.
Soori, who is doubly careful in his innings as a lead actor, after spending years together as the premier comedian in Tamil cinema, is clear about Maaman's place in his filmography. But it doesn't mean his comic days are left behind. "I don't want to inhibit myself from doing any role. I have a lot of friends in the industry who do lead roles. If I get a request to team up with one of my friends for a film, I will ensure that my role also carries importance and not just be present as comic relief," says Soori, who quickly points out that it isn't an attempt to be image conscious.
"Even if I want to, I can't lower my importance on screen for a friendly obligation as there would be two more producers wanting to back films headlined by me. I cannot risk their money. So yeah, I am open to any role that doesn't require me to reduce my weightage as an actor," remarks Soori, as he opens up on what could be the other challenges he has as an actor. "I am open even to doing negative roles. While it could lead me to do some distasteful things, I do believe I have the responsibility to draw a line on my own. If something is too unpalatable, I will request the director to either tone it down or remove it altogether. Nevertheless, I don't believe doing bad things on screen can dampen an actor's image. Putting your best foot forward in every role can only help you," points out Soori.
Although Maaman is based on Soori's script, the actor refrains from being labelled as a full-fledged screenwriter. "I write like how tailors try to while away free time by taking on small side projects. I feel every one of us has a lot of stories to tell and a lot of interesting people to talk about. I am someone who also writes them down," he says, while effectively fielding a question about turning sights on direction next. "I had a long-standing dream of becoming an actor, and after a lot of hardship, I landed comedy roles. Even after that, I still chose to be selective with my projects. Similarly, I did not even imagine doing lead roles. With the industry treating me well, I am just leaving things to take their natural course. If in future I reach a juncture where direction can be given a shot, I will not hesitate to take it up," asserts Soori.
Divulging more about the stories he has in his repository, Soori says he is striving to transfer his father's story to celluloid. "I have some stories with me now. My father's biopic is my pet project. Not sure how and when it will materialise. But I am sure I will put in meticulous and concerted work on that project," Soori says with conviction.
Interestingly, the physique he developed for his life-altering two-part film, Viduthalai, had a heavy hand to play in Maaman. "I had a well-built, lean-fit physique for the stunt-heavy two-part film Viduthalai. I suffered several injuries in the sets of that film and my doctor was frustrated with me frequently visiting him for stitches after every schedule. I was able to endure those injuries due to the regular workouts. When I signed Maaman, Prasanth wanted me to stop working out and look like an ordinary villager. So for four months, I did not exercise while filming for Maaman. Though it felt happy not to go through physical strain for some time, now I have to get back into shape for Mandaadi," he sportively whines.
Soori added that while joining Mandaadi, he was forced to rethink his belief that no other film could be as physically taxing as Viduthalai. "Now I feel Viduthalai was only a warm-up for me to take up Mandaadi. In a few weeks, I need to hit the gym again to play a fisherman for the film. Jokes apart, people trust me that I can pull this off so I need to vindicate their belief. Vetri sir in a recent event said, 'Soori ku inimey dhaan irukku,' pointing to the heavy lifting expected from me for Mandaadi," says Soori, who reveals that he is raring to join the sets of Mandaadi. "Like in Vada Chennai, Mandaadi will equally explore the landscape and the sport and how both are entwined. The story was a revelation to me because, being a Maduraikaaran, I didn't know such a sport was played by the fishermen in Ramanathapuram. So I am confident that Mandaadi will work as an entertaining story from the lives of people in Ramanathapuram and as a document-cum-advertisement for this sport."
Soori firmly believes that Maaman will act as a bridge for strained relationships. "This is not to oversell my film, but after filming certain scenes in Maaman, I began respecting my wife more and it made me change certain things in the dynamics we shared. As a sentiment, I show every film of mine to my koottu kudumbam (joint family) first and their response has never failed me to this date. They are the most brutally honest critics of my films," says Soori, who speaks about a personal connection with Maaman. "My nephew showed me how every family member was crying after watching Maaman. Looking at me in the video call, my mother let out a 'Yaathey' atypical to Madurai and sobbingly appreciated my role. I too turned emotional with their response. I am sure Maaman will appeal to every centre of the audience and will make people reach out to those they have severed ties with," signs off Soori.