Anna Raajan joins Rajinikanth's Jailer 2

Malayalam actor Anna Raajan, best known for her breakthrough role in Lijo Jose Pellissery's Angamaly Diaries (2017), is part of the upcoming big-ticket Tamil film, Jailer 2. This project will mark Anna's Tamil debut, and she took to social media to share her excitement. "It was a moment of great fulfillment when I had the opportunity to meet the esteemed superstar and legendary actor, Rajinikanth sir," wrote Anna, adding, "I feel truly fortunate to have the opportunity to work with him in Jailer 2."

Jailer 2's shoot is currently underway in Kozhikode, Kerala. Earlier, the team shot for around 20 days in Palakkad, around Sholayoor Gonjiyoor, and Anakatti.

Jailer 2, the sequel to the 2023-released blockbuster, has Nelson back in the director's chair. Rajinikanth is set to reprise his role as 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian, and will be joined by Ramya Krishnan, who played his wife in the first part. While there are speculations that actors Shivarajkumar, Mohanlal, and Jackie Shroff, who appeared in powerful cameos in Jailer are returning for Jailer 2, there have been no official announcements about the same. Interestingly, the stellar ensemble is expected to get more star-studded in the sequel, with names like Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Suraj Venjaramoodu, speculated to be part of the cast.

Backed by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by R Nirmal.