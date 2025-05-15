Karthikeyan Mani: For the first time, Vadivelu sir has sung a song for a film that he hasn't acted in

In cinema, Matinee refers to the afternoon screening of a film, and is a show that is generally preferred by families who want to step away from the hustle and bustle of everyday chores and find a relaxed day under the sun. In debutant filmmaker Karthikeyan Mani's Madras Matinee, Sathyaraj, playing a science-fiction writer, enters a new realm to understand the machinations of an average family, and realise that average can be extraordinary too. "Since he is someone who writes out-of-the-world stories, he is reluctant to even write a story about a common man. He believes they live a life devoid of spice. But what if he finds a story that defies his beliefs?" says Karthikeyan, explaining the crux of Madras Matinee.

The patriarch of the family in question is Kaali Venkat, who plays an autorickshaw driver. There's his wife and homemaker (Shelly), their daughter and IT employee (Roshni Haripriyan), and the college-going son (Vishva). "I did not want to make an overly dramatic film. Madras Matinee is a slice-of-life film about average people. It is interesting how middle-class families are unperturbed by global issues, and are fully focussed on their daily lives," says Karthikeyan.

Karthikeyan also points out that there is quite a chasm between the real and reel portrayals of the quintessential middle-class family. In fact, the director points out that his lived-in experiences in MGR Nagar, Chennai, were hardly represented in Tamil cinema, which, more often than not, got the representation wrong. "Contrary to cinema, the people in that area lead the most boring lives, but it doesn't mean they are bland. There is a discernible difference." Taking an example from his life, Karthikeyan says, "There was a small shop run by a man I have known all my life. The shop, the man, and his efforts to keep working did not change as I grew up. But when I saw that his son became well-employed, I understood the efforts and the rationale behind living in monotony."

"Madras Matinee is the sum of all my experiences," answers Karthikeyan when asked why he chose this subject for his debut film. Interestingly, the filmmaker has also managed to do something distinct for his debut film. "For the first time, Vadivelu sir has sung a song for a film that he hasn't acted in. It is a rather happy-go-lucky song, composed by KC Balasarangan. The album also has some wonderful numbers sung by the likes of Vijay Yesudas and SP Charan," says Karthikeyan, signing off with a rather hopeful message. "I hope the film makes the viewers reflect a lot about their own families."