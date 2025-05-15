Vijay Antony's Maargan to release in June

The makers of Vijay Antony's murder mystery crime thriller, which was earlier titled Gagana Maargan, have renamed it Maargan. It has also been announced that the film will be released in theatres on June 27.

The film marks the directorial debut of editor Leo John Paul, who is known for his work in the first two Pizza films, Attakathi, Soodhu Kavvum, Mundasupatti, Thegidi, and Indru Nettru Naalai. He won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Editor for Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, starring Vijay Sethupathi. Leo himself serves as the editor for the film and Vijay Antony is its music composer. The rest of the technical crew comprises cinematographer Yuva S and art director Raja A.

Maargan's cast also includes Samuthirakani, Mahanathi Shankar, Prithika, Brigida Saga, Vinodh Sagar, Deepshikha, Archana, Kanimozhi, and Anthagaram Natarajan.

Releasing in Tamil, the film is also expected to be screened in Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu. Maargan is produced by Vijay Antony Film Corporation.