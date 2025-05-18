Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR slug it out in Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life' trailer

Thug Life producer Raaj Kamal Films International dropped the trailer for the much-awaited film, starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Mani Ratnam, earlier this Saturday.

The trailer starts with Kamal's character telling a boy that they would have their journeys together as one until death because the boy saved his life. The trailer then fast-forwards to show the young boy grown up as Amaran (Silambarasan TR), the trusted right-hand man of Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker (Kamal). Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker makes Amaran the man to look after his business as he goes elsewhere. However, a set of circumstances creates a rift between them. At one point in the trailer, Nasser's character expresses his displeasure at Amaran being anointed as the head of the business. At the same time, Abhirami's character, Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker's wife, tells him that she does not find it right that he is leaving town. Soon, we see a group of men attacking Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker, followed by a visual of him sharing a romantic moment with Trisha's character.

Towards the end of the Thug Life trailer, Amaran assertively describes himself as the new 'Rangaraaya Sakthivel' of the business. The trailer ends with a visual of Kamal and Silambarasan's characters in an intense physical altercation.

Thug Life reunites Kamal and Mani Ratnam 38 years after Nayakan. The film also stars Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Joju George, among others. On the technical front, Thug Life has music by AR Rahman, cinematography by Ravi K Chandran, editing by Sreekar Prasad, action by Anbariv, and choreography by Kruti Mahesh. The film is written by Mani Ratnam and Kamal, as well as produced by these two alongside R Mahendran and Siva Ananth.

Thug Life is slated for a June 05 release in theatres in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.