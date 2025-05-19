Suriya 46 officially launched; Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon join cast

Suriya's upcoming 46th project with director Venky Atluri has been officially launched with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. Director Trivikram Srinivas graced the occasion and gave the first clap for the film which is set to begin shooting by the end of May.

The yet-to-be-titled film marks the first collaboration between Suriya and Venky Atluri. The film will have Mamitha Baiju playing the female lead. Senior Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon is also part of the project. The film has her acting in a Tamil film after 24 years, her last project being Kamal Haasan's Aalavandhan (2001). Radikaa Sarathkumar is set to play a prominent role as well.

On the technical team, GV Prakash will be scoring the music for Suriya 46. He is reuniting with Venky Atluri for the third time after Vaathi (2023) and Lucky Baskhar (2024). This is also the composer's second film with Suriya after Soorarai Pottru (2020). Interestingly, GV Prakash and Mamitha Baiju also worked together in last year's Rebel, directed by Nikesh RS. The film marked her Tamil debut.

Backed by Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments, Suriya 46 is scheduled to be released in theatres during the Summer of 2026.

Mamitha Baiju is working on a slew of Tamil Films with leading stars including Vijay's last film Jana Nayagan, Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude and Vishnu Vishal's

Irandu Vaanam.

Suriya was last seen in Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Up next, he has the tentatively titled Suriya 45, directed by RJ Balaji. The film stars Trisha as the female lead, along with Yogi Babu, popular Malayalam actor Indrans, Lubber Pandhu star Swasika, Sshivada, Natty, Supreeth Reddy, and Anagha Maya Ravi.