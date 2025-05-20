Rajinikanth’s 'Coolie' and Hrithik Roshan–Jr NTR’s 'War 2' set for Independence day release

This Independence Day, Indian cinema fans are in for a blockbuster face-off as two major films Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Hrithik Roshan–Jr NTR’s War 2 are set to release on 14 August 2025. The clash between these highly anticipated action spectacles has already generated significant buzz among audiences.
On 20 May, the makers of War 2 unveiled its teaser, offering a glimpse into the adrenaline-fuelled world of Ayan Mukerji’s directorial. The teaser, which ends with the striking line, “You don’t know who I am... You’ll find out soon,” showcases Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as Kabir, locked in a fierce showdown with Jr NTR, who makes his much-anticipated Hindi debut as the antagonist. Kiara Advani also stars in a key role, adding glamour and intrigue to the film.
War 2 is part of the YRF Spy Universe and will see a simultaneous multilingual release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film aims to bridge Bollywood and South Indian cinema with a star-studded cast and sleek action set pieces.
Meanwhile, Coolie marks Rajinikanth’s first collaboration with celebrated director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Billed as a high-octane action entertainer, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, and Upendra Rao. With Kanagaraj at the helm, expectations are high for a fresh and grounded narrative rooted in original storytelling.
As the release date draws near, fans have taken to social media to express divided loyalties. While some believe Coolie holds the edge in the southern states thanks to Rajinikanth’s massive fanbase and Kanagaraj’s distinct directorial style, others argue that War 2’s scale, production value, and established franchise appeal give it a national advantage.
Critics have noted that War 2 may be treading familiar ground stylistically, based on the teaser, while Coolie has been lauded for offering something new. Nonetheless, both films are poised to draw massive audiences to cinemas.
With Independence Day weekend falling mid-week in 2025, the box office is expected to see record footfalls. Whether audiences opt for the gritty flair of Coolie or the spy-thriller action of War 2, the festival is shaping up to be a true celebration of Indian mass cinema.