Rajinikanth’s 'Coolie' and Hrithik Roshan–Jr NTR’s 'War 2' set for Independence day release

This Independence Day, Indian cinema fans are in for a blockbuster face-off as two major films Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Hrithik Roshan–Jr NTR’s War 2 are set to release on 14 August 2025. The clash between these highly anticipated action spectacles has already generated significant buzz among audiences.

On 20 May, the makers of War 2 unveiled its teaser, offering a glimpse into the adrenaline-fuelled world of Ayan Mukerji’s directorial. The teaser, which ends with the striking line, “You don’t know who I am... You’ll find out soon,” showcases Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as Kabir, locked in a fierce showdown with Jr NTR, who makes his much-anticipated Hindi debut as the antagonist. Kiara Advani also stars in a key role, adding glamour and intrigue to the film.

War 2 is part of the YRF Spy Universe and will see a simultaneous multilingual release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film aims to bridge Bollywood and South Indian cinema with a star-studded cast and sleek action set pieces.