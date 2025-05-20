Rap artist Paal Dabba to make his acting in Vijay Milton-Raj Tarun's next

Popular rap artist Paal Dabba is all set to make his acting debut as he joins filmmaker Vijay Milton's next with Raj Tarun, which will be made in both Tamil and Telugu.

Paal Dabba entered the independent music scene in 2022 with "3SHA" and "Ai". His first song for films came with the unreleased film Dhruva Natchathiram's "His Name is John" (2023). He went on work on film songs such as "Kaattu Payapulla" from Let's Get Married (2023), "Galatta" from Aavesham (2024) and "Makkamishi" from Brother (2024), while simultaneously releasing independent albums "170CM," "SAB" (2023), "Binge and Cringe," "OCB," and "Kaathu Mela" (2024).

This untitled film marks the first collaboration between Raj and Vijay Milton and the latter's first Telugu film. The actor, recently seen in Bhale Unnade, is known for films like Uyyaa Jampala, Kumar 21F and Cinema Choopistha Mava. Vijay Milton has previously directed films with Vikram in Tamil, and Shivarajkumar in Kannada, apart from films like Goli Soda 1 and Goli Soda 2. The film has Ammu Abhirami as the female lead. Kalai Kingson and Vikram Mor are roped in as stunt directors with the rest of the star cast and technical crew yet to be revealed.

With the film's plot under wraps, the makers said earlier it will carry the energy of Goli Soda and have "raw storytelling" and "grounded yet high-impact cinematic experiences".