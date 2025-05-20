Tamil actors Vishal and Dhansika to tie the knot on August 29

Tamil actors Vishal and Dhansika have officially announced that they are getting married on August 29 this year. The couple announced on Monday during the trailer launch of their upcoming film 'Yogi Da.'

At the event, Dhansika shared the news with the audience and media. “There’s nothing to hide anymore. We are going to get married on August 29. I have known Vishal for 15 years. He has always treated me with due respect, and he has always supported me. Even when I was going through a problem, he came to my house, and that was a very sweet gesture. We started talking recently and we fell in love. We realised that this would end up in marriage,” said the 35-year-old actress.

Vishal also spoke about their relationship and expressed his happiness. “I am in love with Dhanshik, and I am going to get married to her. She’s a wonderful person. I am a lucky person. They say God saves the best for the last, and I believe he saved Dhanshika for me. We are going to lead a positive and lovely life,” he said.

Vishal had earlier said he would only get married after the completion of the Nadigar Sangam building, a cause for which he raised funds while serving as General Secretary. Now, with the building nearing completion, Vishal recently confirmed during a media interaction, “Yes, I’ve found the person. I will reveal more details soon.”

Dhansika is known for her roles in films like 'Peranmai', 'Paradesi', and 'Kabali', while Vishal has acted in more than 40 films in his career.