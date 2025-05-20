Vijay Antony's next titled Lawyer

It was reported earlier that actor Vijay Antony would team up with director Joshua Sethuraman, who recently made his debut film Gentlewoman, for his 26th feature.

On Monday, the makers revealed that the film has been titled Lawyer. The film is said to be a courtroom drama dealing with a relevant social issue.

Joshua made his directorial debut with Gentlewoman, starring Lijomol Jose, Harikrishnan and Losliya in lead roles. The film won praise for discussing gender sensitivity padded up by powerful performances.

Vijay Antony had three releases last year: Romeo, Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan, and Hitler. He will next be seen in Maargan, slated for a theatrical release on June 27. He has Shakthi Thirumugan, Valli Mayil, Agni Siragugal and Khakhee awaiting release.

Lawyer will be going on floors this June with the updates on the rest of the cast and crew expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Apart from Tamil, Lawyer will also be made in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada. The film is produced by Vijay Antony Film Corporation.