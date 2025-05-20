Yogi Babu's next with Roox Media Pvt Ltd wraps filming

Roox Media Pvt Ltd's upcoming film, starring Yogi Babu in the lead, has completed filming. The film, which is yet to be titled, began filming in 2023.

Touted to be a new-age family entertainer, the film also stars Megha Thomas and Anju, amongst others. Shooting took place on location at Courtrallam and the jungles surrounding it.

The film is directed by Jai, who has previously directed Andhra Mess (2018), which starred Raj Bharath, Thejaswini and Pooja Devariya.

The film, which is tentatively titled 'Production No 2', has Naresh behind the lens and Biju Sam composing the music. On behalf of Roox Media Pvt Limited, Madhu Alexander and Prabhu Antony are producing the film.

Roox Media Pvt Ltd has previously backed Bejoy Nambiar's Por, which starred Kalidas Jayaram, Arjun Das, Sanchana Natrajan, and TJ Bhanu. Yogi Babu was recently seen in Good Bad Ugly and Tourist Family. He will next be seen in Ace with Vijay Sethupathi and Rukmini Vasanth.