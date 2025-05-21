Kamal Haasan Interview: Thug Life will make you forget Nayakan

Last year, at the age of 69, Kamal Haasan flew to the USA to attend classes on Artificial Intelligence. “Artificial Intelligence is a broad field, and in terms of cinema, it is still at a very nascent stage. I felt like I needed to learn about it, but didn’t know what to learn, ” says Kamal, who believes we shouldn’t have fears about AI replacing humans. “ It is like any other technology,” he says. “We should use it like how we use computers. AI will be a part of our everyday lives.” As someone who was a part of Tamil cinema for years, and as an observer of the unceasing waves of time, Kamal takes an example from the evolution of Tamil cinema to point to the one thing that rides the waves of time unchanged. “Throughout the years, everything around me changed, the lights, the camera, and the car outside the film set, but we remain the same. Humans are fundamentally the same,” he notes poignantly.



As an actor noted for experimentation and versatility, Kamal’s recent big hit, Vikram (2022), and his much-awaited Thug Life, both happen to be action-packed gangster dramas. Kamal’s unceasing desire for variety, however, remains intact. “I still have the thirst to be a part of different types of films. Unfortunately, since the gap between films has stretched in recent times, it has become difficult for me to try a variety of genres,” says Kamal. The actor fondly looks back at the times when he went on a spree of low-budget films. “16 Vayathinile (1977) was made around the time MGR and Sivaji were active. We struggled to sell that film. Even though I used to do a lot of films back then, I had a special place in my heart for films like 16 Vayathinile. So, I used to carry its music album wherever I went and showed it to everyone. People didn’t understand why I wanted to be a part of such films, but I had the conviction to take it to everyone.” He then hammers home his point, “There should be big budget and small budget films as well. We need to have a variety of films.”





On the need for different types of films, Kamal takes the conversation from 16 Vayathinile to the rise and fall of trends in Hollywood. “After the end of World War II, perhaps to forget the effects of war, they used to make back-to-back musicals in the West. People eventually got tired of that, and things were changed by a group of filmmakers. The final nail in the coffin was the arrival of auteurs like Francis Ford Coppola, George Lucas, and Martin Scorsese — the ‘New York gang’. A lot of us were inspired by their works," says Kamal, who also touched upon his impact on the movers and shakers of the film industry. “My body of work is my investment for the future. Now let’s see what the next generation chooses to earn with it,” says a hopeful Kamal.