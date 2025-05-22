Enforcement Directorate summons film producer Aakash Baskaran

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned film producer and director Aakash Baskaran about the findings related to the recent raids to probe alleged irregularities in TASMAC.

Raids by the central agency sleuths have been taking place at sites related to TASMAC and Aakash Baskaran's production company Dawn Pictures and his residence for the past few days.

The ED suspects that unaccounted cash amounting to approximately Rs 1,000 crore may have been laundered through TASMAC operations, allegedly using Dawn Pictures as a conduit. Aakash, who has been missing since the raids, will likely be grilled about the source for his back-to-back production projects featuring stars such as Dhanush (Idly Kadai), Sivakarthikeyan (Parasakthi) and Silambarasan (STR 49).

Apart from Aakash, ED conducted raids at the sites related to TASMAC managing director S Visakan; AP Keshav Selvi of KS Smart Solutions, which obtained several state government departments' contracts; an executive of a bottling firm, Ratheesh Velu; a resident of Chennai with close ties to top government officials; and former AIADMK minister Sevoor S Ramachandran and AIADMK MLA Neethipathi.

In addition to producing films, Aakash is helming Idhayam Murali, starring Atharvaa Murali in the lead.