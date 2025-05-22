'Kalam: The Missile Man of India': Dhanush to play APJ Abdul Kalam in biopic directed by Om Raut

Tamil actor Dhanush will play the role of former president APJ Abdul Kalam in his biopic 'Kalam: The Missile Man of India' directed by Om Raut.

The film was officially announced at the Cannes Film Market on Wednesday. Dhanush also shared the post poster of the film in his Instagram account.

"I feel truly blessed and deeply humbled to be portraying the life of such an inspirational and magnanimous leader - our very own Dr APJ Abdul Kalam sir," he wrote.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series and Abhishek Agarwal and Anil Sunkara of Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

Director Om Raut, in a post on X, shared the update on the film. "From Rameswaram to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the journey of a legend begins India's Missile Man is coming to the silver screen. Dream big. Rise higher. #KALAM - The Missile Man of India @dhanushkraja @omraut #BhushanKumar @AbhishekOfficl @AAArtsOfficial," he wrote.