Kenishaa Francis receives death threats amid Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi divorce battle

Kenishaa also made it clear she has nothing to hide. She said she will not turn off her comments or stay silent, and welcomed questions as long as they were asked directly. She strongly spoke out against online abuse, body shaming, false accusations, and misogyny.

"Have any of you even thought about what I'm going through with your curses, body shaming, abuses, misogyny, falsifying facts, and death threats?" she asked in one of her messages. "You speak of karma to hurt me. I don’t even want to see what happens to each of you – when the truth comes out legitimately and legally."

She ended her message by saying she was placing her trust in the divine, naming spiritual guides such as Lord Shiva, Jesus, and Sai Baba. She prayed for strength and asked them to help her truth be heard.

Meanwhile, Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi appeared at the Chennai Family Welfare Court on 21 May 2025 as part of their ongoing divorce case. As reported by One India Tamil, the next hearing is scheduled for 12 June 2025. Aarti has reportedly filed a petition asking for Rs 40 lakh per month in maintenance.

The Ponniyin Selvan actor had first filed for divorce, after which the case was taken to the Mediation and Reconciliation Centre. However, after three sessions, it returned to court and will now move forward through legal channels.