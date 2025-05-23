Kenishaa Francis receives death threats amid Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi divorce battle

The ongoing divorce case between actor Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi has taken a dramatic turn, with singer Kenishaa Francis finding herself at the centre of controversy.
Social media users have closely followed the couple’s personal struggles, but much attention has recently shifted to Kenishaa. After Aarti appeared to accuse her of bringing "darkness" into her life, online trolls began calling the singer a "homewrecker". This has led to Kenishaa receiving hateful messages and even death threats.
In response, Kenishaa took to Instagram to share her side of the story. She said people do not understand her pain and are making unfair assumptions. She apologised if people felt hurt because of what they believe about her but asked for kindness and time. “The truth will come out soon,” she wrote, urging others to let her breathe without hate.
Kenishaa also made it clear she has nothing to hide. She said she will not turn off her comments or stay silent, and welcomed questions as long as they were asked directly. She strongly spoke out against online abuse, body shaming, false accusations, and misogyny.
"Have any of you even thought about what I'm going through with your curses, body shaming, abuses, misogyny, falsifying facts, and death threats?" she asked in one of her messages. "You speak of karma to hurt me. I don’t even want to see what happens to each of you – when the truth comes out legitimately and legally."
She ended her message by saying she was placing her trust in the divine, naming spiritual guides such as Lord Shiva, Jesus, and Sai Baba. She prayed for strength and asked them to help her truth be heard.
Meanwhile, Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi appeared at the Chennai Family Welfare Court on 21 May 2025 as part of their ongoing divorce case. As reported by One India Tamil, the next hearing is scheduled for 12 June 2025. Aarti has reportedly filed a petition asking for Rs 40 lakh per month in maintenance.
The Ponniyin Selvan actor had first filed for divorce, after which the case was taken to the Mediation and Reconciliation Centre. However, after three sessions, it returned to court and will now move forward through legal channels.