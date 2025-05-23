Raveena Tandon returns to Tamil cinema after 24 years with Vijay Antony’s courtroom drama 'Lawyer'

Popular Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is set to make a remarkable comeback to Tamil cinema after a 24-year break with the upcoming courtroom drama Lawyer, starring multi-faceted actor Vijay Antony.

Lawyer marks Raveena’s third Tamil film, following her roles in Arjun Sarja’s Saadhu (1994) and Kamal Haasan’s Aalavandhan (2001). The film is directed by Joshua Sethuraman, known for his debut Gentlewoman, and produced by Vijay Antony’s home banner, Vijay Antony Film Corporation. It is scheduled to go on floors in June 2025, with further cast and crew announcements expected soon.

Speaking to the Times of India, director Joshua Sethuraman shared how the collaboration with Raveena came about. “After Gentlewoman came on OTT, many from Bollywood called me. Since I studied at FTII, I have friends who are working in Bollywood, and that’s how I reached out to her. I told her that she’d get an idea of my work once she sees Gentlewoman, my debut film. After she saw it, I immediately narrated this film’s story and she was also interested,” he said.