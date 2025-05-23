Raveena Tandon returns to Tamil cinema after 24 years with Vijay Antony’s courtroom drama 'Lawyer'

Popular Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is set to make a remarkable comeback to Tamil cinema after a 24-year break with the upcoming courtroom drama Lawyer, starring multi-faceted actor Vijay Antony.
Lawyer marks Raveena’s third Tamil film, following her roles in Arjun Sarja’s Saadhu (1994) and Kamal Haasan’s Aalavandhan (2001). The film is directed by Joshua Sethuraman, known for his debut Gentlewoman, and produced by Vijay Antony’s home banner, Vijay Antony Film Corporation. It is scheduled to go on floors in June 2025, with further cast and crew announcements expected soon.
Speaking to the Times of India, director Joshua Sethuraman shared how the collaboration with Raveena came about. “After Gentlewoman came on OTT, many from Bollywood called me. Since I studied at FTII, I have friends who are working in Bollywood, and that’s how I reached out to her. I told her that she’d get an idea of my work once she sees Gentlewoman, my debut film. After she saw it, I immediately narrated this film’s story and she was also interested,” he said.
Lawyer is described as a slice-of-life courtroom drama centred on the struggles of a first-generation law graduate, highlighting the challenges faced by the working class. The story is set within the legal world and promises to deliver a gripping legal case narrative.
Raveena Tandon’s character was unveiled recently through a poster showing her with grey hair, dressed in an advocate’s cloak, hinting at a powerful role as a lawyer in the film. The project will be released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.
Vijay Antony, who is also the lead actor, composer, and producer of the film, has had a busy 2024 with three releases, Romeo, Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan and Hitler. He is also preparing for the release of Maargan on 27 June 2025, and is currently working on several other projects including Shakthi Thirumugan, Valli Mayil, Agni Siragugal and Khakhee.
Lawyer is highly anticipated for its strong storytelling and star-studded cast, marking a significant return for Raveena Tandon to Tamil cinema after more than two decades.