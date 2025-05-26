Aari Arjunan on boards Vijay Milton's next

We had recently reported that filmmaker Vijay Milton's upcoming film will be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual with Telugu actor Raj Tarun.

The latest update is that Aari Arjunan has been cast in the film, which will see him donning the khaki. The makers revealed days ago that rap artist Paal Dabba will make his acting debut.

This untitled film marks the first collaboration between Raj and Vijay Milton and the latter's first Telugu film. The actor, recently seen in Bhale Unnade, is known for films like Uyyaa Jampala, Kumar 21F and Cinema Choopistha Mava. Vijay Milton has previously directed films with Vikram in Tamil and Shivarajkumar in Kannada, apart from films like Goli Soda and Goli Soda 2. The film has Ammu Abhirami as the female lead. Kalai Kingson and Vikram Mor are roped in as stunt directors, with the rest of the star cast and technical crew yet to be revealed.

With the film's plot under wraps, the makers said earlier it will carry the energy of Goli Soda and have "raw storytelling" and "grounded yet high-impact cinematic experiences."