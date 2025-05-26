Santhosh Dhayanithi Interview: Working with Ram in Paranthu Po was like an exam

Director Ram, known for his poignant storytelling, is making a theatrical comeback after almost six years with Paranthu Po, starring Shiva. He last helmed the 2019 Mammootty-starrer Peranbu. Also starring Anjali, Paranthu Po is gearing up to become a throwback to the monochrome era of Tamil cinema — for its choice to feature an impressive 20 songs.
Music director Santhosh Dhayanithi, marking his maiden collaboration with Ram, describes the project as a thrilling creative challenge. “Paranthu Po holds many firsts for me. It's my first time working with Ram sir, and also the first time I’ve composed this many songs. Interestingly, I began scoring after the film was completely shot, which meant I had to create music that seamlessly fit pre-existing visuals. It was an entirely new experience,” he shares.
The seemingly shorter attention spans demand taut screenplays, which, in turn, minimised the presence of songs in Tamil films. Paranthu Po attempts to break this convention. “The film initially had over 20 tracks, and we eventually trimmed it to exactly 20. However, as seen in earlier films, there aren’t traditional ‘song situations’. Dialogues have been transformed into lyrical expressions with background compositions. The music enhances the storytelling and never distracts from it,” Santhosh explains.
This is the first film that Ram isn't working with his go-to composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, who composed stellar albums for projects like Kattradhu Thamizh, Thanga Meenkal, Taramani, and Peranbu. Santhosh Dhayanithi agrees that he has stepped into uncharted territory and that it took him some time to understand Ram's sensibilities and how he approaches films. "Understanding Ram sir’s vision took time. But having access to the visuals, character arcs, and geography gave me the clarity I needed. I received all the lyrics from Madhan Karky sir. Since I couldn’t contribute to the visuals, I focused on bringing out my best musically. The constraints helped me avoid excess. I stayed rooted in the basics, always supporting the narrative,” he says.
Though 20 songs might seem excessive, Santhosh clarifies that many of them run for only a minute and a half to two minutes. “I approached them like background scores — the only distinction being the presence of lyrics where dialogues would typically be.”
He describes his composition sessions with Ram as intense, likening them to an examination. “Ram sir is meticulous about every detail. From the choice of instruments to background vocalists that match the actors’ tones, he demands razor-sharp precision. It’s been a valuable learning experience,” Santhosh reflects.
The film’s first single, 'Sunflower,' is emblematic of Ram’s recurring theme— the sunflower — which has previously appeared in his tracks like “Innum Oru Iravu” (Kattradhu Thamizh) and “Ananda Yaazhai” (Thanga Meenkal). The director considers the sunflower a symbol of youthful infatuation. "Whether you have the privilege of seeing a single sunflower, a field full of them, or even just think about them, the joy and excitement they bring are the same. The golden glow of sunflowers reminds me of that untamed young affection we used to call puppy love in our time — a feeling our daughters and sons today call a crush. To me, the sunflower is the flower that represents a crush," Ram muses.
Paranthu Po also features Aju Varghese and Grace Antony — both making their Tamil cinema debut — alongside Mitul Ryan, Vijay Yesudas, Dia, Jesse Kukku, Balaji Sakthivel, and Sreeja Ravi. After premiering at the 54th International Film Festival in Rotterdam earlier this year, the film is set for a theatrical release on July 4.