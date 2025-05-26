Santhosh Dhayanithi Interview: Working with Ram in Paranthu Po was like an exam

Director Ram, known for his poignant storytelling, is making a theatrical comeback after almost six years with Paranthu Po, starring Shiva. He last helmed the 2019 Mammootty-starrer Peranbu. Also starring Anjali, Paranthu Po is gearing up to become a throwback to the monochrome era of Tamil cinema — for its choice to feature an impressive 20 songs.

Music director Santhosh Dhayanithi, marking his maiden collaboration with Ram, describes the project as a thrilling creative challenge. “Paranthu Po holds many firsts for me. It's my first time working with Ram sir, and also the first time I’ve composed this many songs. Interestingly, I began scoring after the film was completely shot, which meant I had to create music that seamlessly fit pre-existing visuals. It was an entirely new experience,” he shares.

The seemingly shorter attention spans demand taut screenplays, which, in turn, minimised the presence of songs in Tamil films. Paranthu Po attempts to break this convention. “The film initially had over 20 tracks, and we eventually trimmed it to exactly 20. However, as seen in earlier films, there aren’t traditional ‘song situations’. Dialogues have been transformed into lyrical expressions with background compositions. The music enhances the storytelling and never distracts from it,” Santhosh explains.