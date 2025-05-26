Suriya and Pooja Hegde’s 'Retro' to stream on Netflix from May 31

Combining intense action with emotional depth, the film explores themes of love, loss, and redemption. Despite a promising cast and considerable buzz prior to release, Retro received mixed reviews and underperformed in certain regions, particularly the Telugu-speaking states. Nevertheless, it managed to gross over Rs 80 crore worldwide.

Now, with its OTT release approaching, viewers are eager to see whether Retro can find renewed success on streaming. The film also stars Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Vidhu, and Nassar in pivotal roles, with music composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Produced by Stone Bench Films and 2D Entertainment, Retro will be listed in Netflix’s “Coming Soon” section ahead of its premiere.

Keep an eye on Netflix from 31 May to see if Retro finds its second wind online.