Vikram Prabhu's film with Seven Screen Studios wraps filming

Seven Screen Studios took to social media to announce that their film, tentatively titled SevenScreenStudio12, has wrapped filming. The film stars Vikram Prabhu in the lead as a police officer.

The film is directed by Suresh in his directorial debut. He has worked as an associate of director Vetrimaaran since Visaranai (2015). The story of the film is written by Tamizh, who has directed Taanaakaran and has acted in Vetrimaaran films like Asuran, Viduthalai: Part 1, and Viduthalai: Part 2.