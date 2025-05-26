Vikram Prabhu's film with Seven Screen Studios wraps filming
Seven Screen Studios took to social media to announce that their film, tentatively titled SevenScreenStudio12, has wrapped filming. The film stars Vikram Prabhu in the lead as a police officer.
The film is directed by Suresh in his directorial debut. He has worked as an associate of director Vetrimaaran since Visaranai (2015). The story of the film is written by Tamizh, who has directed Taanaakaran and has acted in Vetrimaaran films like Asuran, Viduthalai: Part 1, and Viduthalai: Part 2.
Producer SS Lalit Kumar's son LK Akshay Kumar stars in the film with Anishma Anilkumar. Anishma is making her Tamil debut and has starred in I Am Kathalan.
The technical crew of the film includes Justin Prabhakaran handling the music, Madhesh Manickam as the director of photography, Philomin Raj as the editor, Thiruman S Ragavan as the production designer, and PC Prabu as the stunt coordinator. Vishnu Kumar serves as a co-producer on the film, with Manikandan and Arun Patrician serving as an executive producer and a creative producer, respectively.
A release date for the film is yet to be revealed.