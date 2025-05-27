Silambarasan opens up at Thug Life audio launch: 'Mani Ratnam gave me a second chance'

Actor Silambarasan TR, also known as Simbu, made an emotional speech at the grand audio launch of Thug Life, his next big film, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Kamal Haasan. The event, which celebrated the launch of the film’s music, saw Simbu reflecting on a tough phase in his career.
The Osthe star shared that there was a time when he was given a "red card" by the film industry a form of boycott where producers and directors avoided working with him. “I had no films, and no one approached me. Many producers were scared to cast me,” he said.
Simbu revealed that it was during this low point that Mani Ratnam reached out. “I couldn’t believe it when I got a call from Madras Talkies. I had to check twice if it was real. But it was Mani sir who believed in me and gave me Chekka Chivantha Vaanam,” he said, visibly moved.
He also mentioned that Mani Ratnam had earlier approached him for Ponniyin Selvan, and once again offered him a role in Thug Life. “Getting this chance again, especially alongside Kamal Haasan sir, is very special to me,” he added.
Thug Life marks the reunion of Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan after nearly four decades, following their iconic 1987 film Nayakan. This gangster action drama also stars Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nasser, Abhirami, and more.
The film is set to release in cinemas on 5 June 2025, and will begin streaming on Netflix eight weeks after its theatrical run.