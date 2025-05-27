Silambarasan opens up at Thug Life audio launch: 'Mani Ratnam gave me a second chance'

Simbu revealed that it was during this low point that Mani Ratnam reached out. “I couldn’t believe it when I got a call from Madras Talkies. I had to check twice if it was real. But it was Mani sir who believed in me and gave me Chekka Chivantha Vaanam,” he said, visibly moved.

He also mentioned that Mani Ratnam had earlier approached him for Ponniyin Selvan, and once again offered him a role in Thug Life. “Getting this chance again, especially alongside Kamal Haasan sir, is very special to me,” he added.

Thug Life marks the reunion of Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan after nearly four decades, following their iconic 1987 film Nayakan. This gangster action drama also stars Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nasser, Abhirami, and more.

The film is set to release in cinemas on 5 June 2025, and will begin streaming on Netflix eight weeks after its theatrical run.