Pa Ranjith expresses support for rapper Vedan

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith has publicly expressed his support for embattled Malayalam rapper Vedan, who is currently at the heart of a contentious discourse around art and caste in Kerala.

Ranjith shared an image on his Instagram Stories, originally posted on actor Umesh's account, featuring the text "We Stand With Vedan". Umesh, who collaborated with Ranjith on the critically acclaimed film Jai Bhim, lauded Vedan's artistic contributions and expressed gratitude to the Kerala government for its perceived backing of the rapper.

Vedan has recently faced intense scrutiny, including a complaint to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) alleging that his lyrics incite caste hatred and insult the Prime Minister.