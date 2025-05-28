Pa Ranjith expresses support for rapper Vedan

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith has publicly expressed his support for embattled Malayalam rapper Vedan, who is currently at the heart of a contentious discourse around art and caste in Kerala.
Ranjith shared an image on his Instagram Stories, originally posted on actor Umesh's account, featuring the text "We Stand With Vedan". Umesh, who collaborated with Ranjith on the critically acclaimed film Jai Bhim, lauded Vedan's artistic contributions and expressed gratitude to the Kerala government for its perceived backing of the rapper.
Vedan has recently faced intense scrutiny, including a complaint to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) alleging that his lyrics incite caste hatred and insult the Prime Minister.
This comes amidst ongoing legal issues, including arrests for alleged cannabis possession and a leopard tooth pendant, which many of his supporters decry as targeted persecution against a Dalit artist whose work unflinchingly addresses caste and socio-political issues.
However, the discourse surrounding Vedan is not without its complexities.
The rapper himself faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct during the 2021 MeToo movement, for which he issued a public apology that survivors later stated was insincere and not directly extended to them.
This complicates the narrative of solidarity, prompting broader discussions on accountability and intersectionality. Adding another layer to this intricate conversation is the fact that Pa Ranjith's own films feature actor John Vijay, who has also faced multiple sexual harassment allegations.