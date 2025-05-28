Thenpathiyan Interview: Angikaaram will voice out for athletes in the dark

Elaborating on the protagonist's character in the film, Thenpathiyan says he has not designed him as a revolutionary who turns things around but a mere everyman who is conditioned through a lot of common hardships. "I bet you will know someone in your circle or at least someone who you would have heard of who is pursuing a sport passionately and not getting due recognition, especially if the sport is not a cash cow. You may have been myopic and reduced this conundrum to a sportsperson's problem. Angikaaram will take you on an introspective journey to question why this is not everyone's problem," he believes.



Opening up on how producer KJ Rajesh turned lead actor for Angikaaram, Thenpathiyan says, "Our producers wanted to cast a fresh face as the lead. I was in contact with KJR sir and he expressed interest in the story. As a testimony to his passion, he attained the physique I envisioned for the lead by putting in eight months of work. I sincerely believe he is a great addition to the team. He has made such great efforts even though the film is essentially a courtroom drama. Angikaaram will not be a run-of-the-mill sports film. But it will be a sports political drama that discusses the politics that takes place off the racing track."