Sonia Aggarwal Interview: Films are now deliberately made to create controversies

However, these films have also sparked discussions of whether they have aged well over the years. “If given a chance, I wouldn’t change anything about my characters in these films. If we do so, neither the audience nor I will be able to accept it. Don’t you think people today deliberately make controversial films?” she probes. “At least what we did was raw and real. Maybe it hit hard for certain people. We didn’t intend to make it controversial. Today, most people are deliberately making it controversial to gain publicity. It is almost like nobody is interested in a project unless they can create some kind of controversy out of it. Do the makers think that is the only way our audience will look forward to a film?” she elaborates.

Sonia points out that the differences in the industry's machinations were more starkly visible when she returned from a five-year sabbatical with Vaanam (2011). When questioned whether the break changed how filmmakers saw her, and the kind of roles that came her way, Sonia says, “It did change. I would like to be very honest about it. I feel that is how the industry works. If a female actor is getting married and takes a break for a year or two, people should still consider her for leading roles as long as she looks fit. As long as she’s performing well, looks good, and is fit, why should her personal life matter? Earlier, marriage often meant the end of lead roles for female actors, and I did face those consequences. But I think things are finally changing.” This also meant Sonia was frequently offered mother roles and had to face ageism in the industry. “I wanted people to stop asking me to play a mother of a 25-year-old when I was like 30 or 35. However, people continue to call me for these roles. My manager shows them my recent photos and we ask them, ‘Do I look old enough to play such a mom?’ Let me become that old first!” she exclaims.

While Sonia highlights that she is open to working in all genres, her recent films have been horror-thrillers, and she understands that it is important to ride the trends in cinema. “Once a genre clicks, everyone rushes to make more of the same. As an artist, you don’t always have much choice there. There was a time when horror and thrillers were in demand, and naturally, I started getting more scripts in those genres. As long as I am happy with the script and role, I take it up,” she says. Does she sometimes miss playing light-hearted characters? “I’ve done all kinds of roles,” says Sonia. “From playing a physically active character to a naive, innocent girl like Anitha, to bold ones like Selvi. Then came roles like Grandma, horror films like 7/G, and raw and gritty films like Dandupalayam. My only agenda has always been to do something different every time,” she states, underlining that the kind of role and script matter more than working with a well-established production house or a star.