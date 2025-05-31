Advance bookings for Kamal Haasan’s ‘Thug Life’ to begin amid Kannada controversy

The film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast including Silambarasan, Trisha, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nasser, Abhirami, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, with a musical score by A. R. Rahman. Jointly produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies, Thug Life will also release in IMAX theatres.

Set against the backdrop of India’s underworld, the story follows Rangaraya Sakthivel Naickar, a mafia kingpin. After rescuing a young boy named Amaran (played by Simbu) from a police shootout, Sakthivel and his brother raise him as their own. However, when an assassination attempt is made on Sakthivel years later, suspicion falls on the now-grown Amaran, prompting Sakthivel to seek revenge.

With the film’s release just days away, all eyes are on Thug Life and whether it will clear hurdles in Karnataka amid ongoing language-related controversies. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness this powerful tale unfold on the big screen.