Aditi Shankar's next begins production

The actor also took to Instagram and shared a photo, with a caption, "Is the fate that determines our lives, same for the both of us?" The film will be directed by Kumaran, who previously helmed Jada (2019), starring Kathir, Roshini Prakash, Yogi Babu, and Kishore. The film was released in 2019 and was a sports drama about an underdog trying to succeed in the world of 7s football.