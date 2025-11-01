Aditi Shankar's next begins production

Actor Aditi Shankar's next project has begun production, the makers announced recently. Nivas K Prasanna, who composed music for Mari Selvaraj's Bison Kaalamaadan, is on board the film. Stone Brooks Films is backing the project.
The actor also took to Instagram and shared a photo, with a caption, "Is the fate that determines our lives, same for the both of us?" The film will be directed by Kumaran, who previously helmed Jada (2019), starring Kathir, Roshini Prakash, Yogi Babu, and Kishore. The film was released in 2019 and was a sports drama about an underdog trying to succeed in the world of 7s football.
Aditi was last seen in the Telugu film Bhairavam, which was directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, with a cast consisting of Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Nara Rohith, Manchu Manoj, Ajay, Divya Pillai, and Anandhi. Her previous Tamil venture was Vishnuvardhan's romantic thriller Nesippaya, which was released in January.
She is also awaiting the release of Once More, which is directed by Vignesh Karthik. Arjun Das headlines the film, which features music by Hesham Abdul Wahab.