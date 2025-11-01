Aarav announces his production house Aarav Studios

Aarav earned fame through Bigg Boss Tamil season 1 (2017) where he emerged as the title winner. The actor, who earlier played a key role in Vijay Antony's 2016 film Saithan, got his break as a lead actor through Market Raja MBBS (2019), directed by Saran. He later played pivotal roles in Kalaga Thalaivan (2022), Maruthi Nagar Police Station (2023), and Rajabheema (2025). Earlier this year, he played the antagonist in Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film won positive reviews from audiences and critics. The film also starred Arjun, Trisha, Regena Cassandrra and Ravi Raghavendra in key roles.