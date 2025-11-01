Aarav announces his production house Aarav Studios

Actor and Bigg Boss Tamil fame Aarav has announced the launch of his maiden production house Aarav Studios on Friday. In a statement, the Vidaamuyarchi actor wrote, "Aarav Studios is born out of passion and a deep love for storytelling — with a vision to create inspiring and untold original stories across all forms of visual and creative media."
"With the blessings of the Almighty and the support of the movie lovers, We proudly embark on this cinematic journey with gratitude and hope to continue making films that touch hearts," he added.
Aarav earned fame through Bigg Boss Tamil season 1 (2017) where he emerged as the title winner. The actor, who earlier played a key role in Vijay Antony's 2016 film Saithan, got his break as a lead actor through Market Raja MBBS (2019), directed by Saran. He later played pivotal roles in Kalaga Thalaivan (2022), Maruthi Nagar Police Station (2023), and Rajabheema (2025). Earlier this year, he played the antagonist in Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film won positive reviews from audiences and critics. The film also starred Arjun, Trisha, Regena Cassandrra and Ravi Raghavendra in key roles.