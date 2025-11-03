Sarang Thiagu: Aaromaley debates the idea of hopeless romance

The camaraderie within the team of Aaromaley — director Sarang Thiagu and actors Kishen Das, Shivathmika, and Harshath Khan — is quite enviable. Despite delving into serious themes, they peppered the conversation with laughter, fun banter, and pulling each other's legs without any malice. When Shivathmika mentioned that her character Anjali in Aaromaley was “a little mean,” Harshath couldn’t resist cracking a lame joke by connecting the word to its Tamil connotation: fish. From there, the conversation took its own course, drifting in directions only friends could steer. That warmth and ease mirror their film’s coming-of-age energy, one that, as Sarang puts it, “debates the idea of hopeless romance.” In this lively exchange, the director and the lead actors of Aaromaley open up about love, their characters, the female perspective, and everything in between.