Gautham Ram Karthik-Aparshakti Khurana's Root completes filming

Director Sooriyaprathap S said, "We’ve officially wrapped Root! The making of this film has been an unforgettable journey, we’ve poured our hearts and hard work into creating a memorable experience for the audience, and we can’t wait to share it with you all." He also praised Gautham Ram Karthik's performance, dedication and commitment to the project. "Aparshakti Khurana's presence and involvement have been a great strength to the film," he added.