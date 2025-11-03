Gautham Ram Karthik-Aparshakti Khurana's Root completes filming

After three months of filming, actor Gautham Ram Karthik's upcoming film Root—Running out of time has wrapped shooting. Directed by debutant Sooriyaprathap S, who has previously worked as an associate director on Rajinikanth's Kochadaiiyaan, the film stars Hindi actor Aparshakti Khurana in key role with Bhavya Trikha playing the female lead. Known for the 2018 film Stree, Aparshakti Khurana is all set to make his Tamil debut with Root.
A sci-fi crime thriller, Root also stars veteran actor Y Gee Mahendran, Pavni Reddy, Linga, and RJ Anandhi, among others. Plot details, along with a release date are yet to be announced by the makers.
Director Sooriyaprathap S said, "We’ve officially wrapped Root! The making of this film has been an unforgettable journey, we’ve poured our hearts and hard work into creating a memorable experience for the audience, and we can’t wait to share it with you all." He also praised Gautham Ram Karthik's performance, dedication and commitment to the project. "Aparshakti Khurana's presence and involvement have been a great strength to the film," he added.
The film’s technical team comprises cinematography by Arjun Raja, editing by John Abraham, music by Vithushanan, production design by Bhavna Govardan, and action choreography by Miracle Michael. On the other hand, Gautham also has a project with debutant director Dhina Raghavan, who previously worked as an associate director with director Raju Murugan.
Dhanishtan Fernando, Rajarajan Gananasambandam, Sanjai Shankar, and Shaik Mujeeb are producing the upcoming film under the Verus Productions banner.