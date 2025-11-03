Lokesh Kanagaraj-Arun Matheswaran project titled DC; Wamiqa Gabbi to also star

A new Bonnie and Clyde are in town as Lokesh Kangaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi have been announced to lead the cast of Arun Matheswaran's next project. The makers have revealed that the film is titled DC.
Lokesh, who is making his acting debut with DC, will be playing the role of Devadas, alongside Wamiqa who will portray Chandra. Sanjana Krishnamoorthy will also be part of the cast, though details of her character hasn't been revealed. Sun Pictures is backing DC, in their second collaboration with Lokesh after the Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie.
Anirudh composes music for DC, and has composed a theme, titled 'Ain't Nobody', for the teaser featuring Ram Kumar's vocals and lyrics penned by the mysterious Heisenberg.
Arun Ranjan has written additonal screenplay for DC, with dialogues by Arun and Franklin Jacob. The crew of the film includes Mukesh G as the director of photography, GK Prasanna as the editor, S Kannan as the art director, and PC Stunts handling stunt choreography.
Arun's last release was 2024's Captain Miller, which starred Dhanush and Priyanka Mohan in the lead. It was also announced that Arun will direct music composer Ilaiyaraaja's biopic, with Dhanush in the lead. The status of that project remains unknown.
Wamiqa who was last seen in Bhool Chuk Maaf, made her Tamil debut with Gitanjali Selvaraghavan's Malai Nerathu Mayakkam. She is known for projects like 83, Jubilee, and Baby John. She was also seen in Thiyargarajan Kumararaja's episode from Modern Love Chennai.
Lokesh had made a cameo in his directorial, Master, with Vijay in the lead. He also appeared alongside Shruti Haasan in the music video for 'Inimel', which was composed by Shruti, with lyrics penned by Kamal Haasan.