Pooja Hegde, Nora Fatehi join Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 4

The entire Kanchana series is directed by Raghava Lawrence and stars him in the lead. The first film in the franchise was Muni (2007), in which he starred alongside Raj Kiran. In 2011, he made Kanchana, an offshoot of the filmmaker's Muni film, which featured Sarath Kumar in a prominent role. It was released with overwhelmingly positive reviews and was a major commercial success at the box office. It was also remade as Laxmii in 2020, headlined by Akshay Kumar. While Kanchana 2 (2015) starred Taapsee Pannu and Nithya Menen in lead roles, Kanchana 3 (2019) had Oviya and Vedhika. Going by the trend, Raghava Lawrence has once again introduced two female leads in Kanchana 4.