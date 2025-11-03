Pooja Hegde, Nora Fatehi join Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 4

The much-awaited cast announcements for Raghava Lawrence's fourth installment in the Kanchana franchise have begun. Among the first to join the team are Pooja Hegde and Nora Fatehi. While both are collaborating for the first time with the actor-director, Kanchana 4 will mark Nora Fatehi's debut in the Tamil film industry.
While the other cast members are expected to be announced soon, plot details of the comedy horror-thriller remain currently under wraps. The film went on floors in September. In a video address during the time, Raghava Lawrence said that he plans to convert his first home into a school with the remuneration he earns from the film.
The entire Kanchana series is directed by Raghava Lawrence and stars him in the lead. The first film in the franchise was Muni (2007), in which he starred alongside Raj Kiran. In 2011, he made Kanchana, an offshoot of the filmmaker's Muni film, which featured Sarath Kumar in a prominent role. It was released with overwhelmingly positive reviews and was a major commercial success at the box office. It was also remade as Laxmii in 2020, headlined by Akshay Kumar. While Kanchana 2 (2015) starred Taapsee Pannu and Nithya Menen in lead roles, Kanchana 3 (2019) had Oviya and Vedhika. Going by the trend, Raghava Lawrence has once again introduced two female leads in Kanchana 4.
The film is backed by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures and Raghava Lawrence's Ragavendra Production.
Pooja Hegde was last seen in a cameo role in Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie. Up next, she will be playing a pivotal character in Vijay-H Vinoth's Jana Nayagan. A well-known dancer, Nora Fatehi is known for her special dance numbers in many Hindi films. She was previously seen in Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, directed by G Ashok and backed by Luv Ranjan.